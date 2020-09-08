Prince Harry spent less time with Prince Louis because of his tensions with Prince William

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in the United States after quitting their royal roles.

Harry has spent less time with Prince William’s youngest son Louis than the other Cambridge children due to tensions with his elder brother, according to a report published in Marie Claire.

The report comes amid criticism Meghan and Prince William are facing after signing a multi million dollar deal with streaming giant Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced criticism from the public and royal experts since their split from the royal family.



Recent reports suggest that Queen Elizabeth is also not happy with the couple for signing the Netflix deal.

The publication reported that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are feeling the pressure more than most.

‘The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together,’ Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said.

"Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts including an electronic SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte," Mirror quoted the authors as saying.

The authors said ‘those visits came to a halt by that summer of 2017’.

The biography said ‘Harry spent less time with Prince Louis than the others because of the growing tension between him and his brother after the baby’s birth.’