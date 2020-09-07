Queen Elizabeth's dress worn by Princess Beatrice on her wedding will be shown at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth had loaned her outfit to her granddaughter Princess Beatrice for her marriage earlier this year.

According to a report, the dress worn by Princess Beatrice for her marriage will be shown at Windsor Castle this autumn.

The princess tied the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a simple wedding ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice wore the same tiara as her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding this week, Buckingham Palace said days after the marriage.

Buckingham Palace said Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, wore a vintage ivory dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both loaned to her for the day by the queen.

With little of the usual royal pomp and fanfare, the 31-year-old Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Windsor Castle. She is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

The couple had originally planned to marry in May, but the coronavirus lockdown forced them to reschedule and have a low-key ceremony.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were among the few who attended. Wedding ceremonies have been allowed in England since July 4 but with a limit of 30 guests.

British media said the “secret” wedding would have been the first time that the queen had seen her second son Andrew, 60, since his friend Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in the United States.