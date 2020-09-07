Rumours regarding 'The Batman' production rejected

Rumours that "The Batman" filming continued after Robert Pattinson tested positive for the novel coronavirus have been rejected by the sources close to the filmmakers.

According to the sources, filming for "The Batman" is still on pause contrary to what is being reported by a section of media.

Robert Pattinson who plays the Caped Crusader in the upcoming movie reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Variety reported that people present at the Warner Bros. Studios in UK are crew members who are still doing construction work for set-ups.

The report said that contact tracing is still being done and members of the film crew who came in contact with the "Tenet" actor are still on quarantine.

It was not immediately known when filming for "The Batman" will resume.



