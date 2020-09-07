Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix deal: 9 out of 10 Brits not interested in their content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal unleashed excitement for quite a lot of people but also left many fuming.

According to The Sun, most of the British people are not interested in watching the content that will be produced by the Sussex pair for the streaming giant, as cited by a YouGov survey.

According to the results, 64% of the people who took the survey claimed they are “not interested” in the duke and duchess’ documentaries and TV shows at all, with 20% claimed they are “not very interested.”

Nine percent stated they would be “fairly interested” while only a meager three percent said they would be “very interested” in watching their content.

The Sun claims that this equates to a total of nine out of ten Brits not interested in the Sussex’s new gig.