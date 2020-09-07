close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2020

Rihanna's representative gives update on Singer's injuries

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 07, 2020

Rihanna, who got into an accident while driving her electric scooter last week, is recovering after a recent accident involving an electric scooter. 

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," a representative for the singer said in a statement to a magazine,  adding that "luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

The American singer and songwriter suffered injuries through a tragic accident last week that left her face swollen and bruised.

The 'Umbrella' crooner  got into an accident while driving her electric scooter after which TMZ obtained photos of her face covered in bruises as she arrived outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica in California. 

The outlet reported how the 32-year-old was brought food and beverages while she remained inside her car. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment