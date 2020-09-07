Rihanna's representative gives update on Singer's injuries

Rihanna, who got into an accident while driving her electric scooter last week, is recovering after a recent accident involving an electric scooter.



"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," a representative for the singer said in a statement to a magazine, adding that "luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

The American singer and songwriter suffered injuries through a tragic accident last week that left her face swollen and bruised.

The 'Umbrella' crooner got into an accident while driving her electric scooter after which TMZ obtained photos of her face covered in bruises as she arrived outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica in California.

The outlet reported how the 32-year-old was brought food and beverages while she remained inside her car.