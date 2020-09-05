Prince William took Kate Middleton clubbing while trying to woo her

Prince William took Kate Middleton clubbing during early days of romance

Members of the royal family pretty much lead their lives like common people with similar interests and hobbies.

There was once a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton partied the night away at a club in Ibiza.

Party organizer Tony Truman came forth revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to Pacha superclub on the Spanish party island of Ibiza during the early days of their romance.

Detailing the night in an Instagram post, Truman said William had such an amazing experience that he even called him the following day to thank him for arranging an "amazing" night.

“HRH Prince William came to Ibiza & I had the pleasure to help arrange his party plans while on the Island with Kate & their entourage," Truman wrote.

“I asked Eric & (Pacha director) @francisco_ferrerfr to look after him," he said. "They obviously done a great job as the next day I get a call from HRH William (like u casually do) and Wills says thank you Tony I was not a fan of house music until last night & your friend Eric was amazing, now I love it”

"I was blown away not just by Willls casually calling me, but that Eric had got the Royal RnB loving posse into House Music," added Truman.

Kate and William had earlier partied like crazy before their royal wedding in 2008.



As revealed by London DJ Sam Young, "William likes house, hip hop and R&B, while Kate seems to like a bit of rock."

"She can dance all night long,” said Young, before adding that Kate left him "amazed" by dancing all night at a wedding he played in Austria.

“She didn’t sit down once,” he added. “I was playing everything from ’80s Motown to chart songs and 1950s and '60s rock and roll songs so she was getting swung about on the dance floor by her mates," Young concluded.