Britney Spears welcomes #FreeBritney movement

Singer Britney Spears has appeared to endorse the #FreeBritney movement and welcomed public scrutiny of the legal arrangement that has controlled various aspects of her life and finances for more than a decade.

A court appointed a guardian as an in charge to manage her affairs after her public breakdown in 2008. Her father Jamie has filled the role for most of that time.



Now, the singer is making all efforts to remove him from power, and has argued the public has a right to know what is happening.

"The world is watching," said her lawyer in a court filing on Thursday.

Spears comments came in response to a motion from her father, who wanted to seal a recent filing in the case.

Spears' teams also appeared to endorse the #FreeBritney movement, which argues the star is being held against her will by people who stand to gain financially from her situation.



Its supporters frequently protest outside court hearings, and the campaign has won support from celebrities including Cher, Miley Cyrus and actress Ariel Winter - who herself won emancipation from her mother as a teenager.



Her sister Jamie Spears previously called the fan-led #FreeBritney movement "a joke" and characterised its supporters as "conspiracy theorists".