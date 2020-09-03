'No Time To Die': James Bond's explosive new trailer released

The excited fans of 'No Time To Die' seem to be overjoyed as the new trailer of the film has been released.



The 25th movie in the James Bond franchise - 'No Time to Die', unveiled an explosive new trailer on Thursday.

The 150-second trailer triggered a serious amount of action and features all the thrills fans of the globe-trotting superspy could hope for from a much-awaited big-screen outing.

“No Time to Die”, which is notable for being Craig’s final 007 project, is also anticipated for being the latest project from “Beasts of No Nation” and “True Detective” director Cary Fukunaga. The filmmaker is the first American director to take the reins of the Bond film franchise.



Several cast members from previous Bond films are returning in what is billed as Craig’s final outing as 007. Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch make their Bond debuts as CIA officer Paloma and fellow 00 agent Nomi, respectively.



Bond’s (Daniel Craig) retirement in Jamaica is short-lived when an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), comes seeking help.

In the upcoming film, the former agent’s mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist puts him on a collision course with Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious masked villain armed with new technology.