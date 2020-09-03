Dwayne Johnson, family test positive for coronavirus

Famed Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his family tested postive for COVID-19.

The star took to Instagam, on Wednesday, to share the news with his fans.

Johnson revealed that he and his wife, Lauren and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, have been down with the virus since quite a while now.

Thankfully, they are doing a lot better now, he added.

"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," Johnson said in a video message.



"I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well," he continued. "And I've gone through some doozies in the past."

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times," Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different "is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones."



The former wrestler revealed that he contracted the virus from family friends.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

"We've gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier," he added.