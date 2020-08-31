Bella Hadid steals limelight at 2020 MTV VMAs with stylish dressing trend

The several celebrities walked a socially distanced red carpet on Sunday with digitally enhanced backdrops the 2020 MTV VMAs - marking the first major awards ceremony in the US since the coronavirus pandemic.



Among other elites, Bella Hadid was on hand to present Lady Gaga with the inaugural 'Tricon' award. The supermodel opted to nod to the stylish dressing trend so often associated with music event red carpets. While performances took place in audience-less venues across New York City.

The 23-year-old chose to sport a sheer black top - with strategically placed panelling - and loose-fit tailored trousers, by Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka.



Hadid finished her look with strappy sandals, hooped earrings and a spiked, '90s-inspired updo.



She was actually spotted leaving her apartment wearing the exact same outfit and styling on Friday (28 August) causing many to assume that much of last night's award ceremony was pre-recorded for safety purposes.



The model is set to be an aunt soon; her older sister Gigi, 25, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik. It's thought that the baby is due around September time.