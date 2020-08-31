Prince William was ‘deeply concerned’ about Kate Middleton’s ‘high risk’ pregnancy

All eyes had been on Kate Middleton when she was pregnant with Prince George years ago.

And in the midst of all that attention, Prince William was deeply concerned for his wife’s health during her ‘high risk’ pregnancy when she also fell severely ill ahead of welcoming her first child.

Unearthed accounts cited by Express detail how back in 2012, the Duchess of Cambridge had to break the royal tradition of giving birth in the Buckingham Palace after she suffered with a bout of hyperemesis gravidarum—an extreme form of morning sickness that makes an additional supply of hydration and nutrients extremely necessary.

Prior to her birth, Kate was admitted to the King George VII Hospital in London where she was given medical attention for her condition.

ABC News royal expert, Victoria Arbiter had claimed back then that the Duke of Cambridge would be quite excited about his son having the same birthplace as his.

"They'll want to be in a hospital for the best facilities, the best level of care in case any complications arise [since] Kate could be considered a high-risk pregnancy,” Arbiter had said back then.

"Kate will definitely give birth in a hospital, certainly if she is still enduring complications such as this. They'll be keen for Kate to get the best care possible because ultimately she is carrying the heir to the throne,” she added.