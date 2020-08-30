Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eyeing UK return, claims Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after parting ways with the British royal family haven’t looked back once.

However, if reports are to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be planning a trip back to the United Kingdom that would last up to five months, despite them having severed ties with the royals.

The surprise decision was revealed by royal correspondent and co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, on his royal podcast The HeirPod.

It was revealed that the two will be living the UK from March till July and are also planning to attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue as well as Trooping the Colour next year.

Scobie revealed that the couple, currently living in Santa Barbara with their son Archie, had “many reasons” to go back to the UK.

"I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year. In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at. And on July 1, we have the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue,” said Scobie.

“There are many reasons for them to be based in the UK for that period, depending on whether travel will be back to normal,” he added.