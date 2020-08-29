Meryl Streep’s nephew accused of assaulting teenager in road-rage incident

Meryl Streep’s nephew accused of assaulting teenage in road-rage incident

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep’s nephew has been charged with choking and body-slamming of a young man in the Hamptons.

According to reports, Charles Harrison Streep, 31, was accused to choking and body-slamming a man in the midst of a road-rage occurrence that left the victim with a brain injury, as revealed by his brother.

Police revealed that Streep was charged with felonies of strangulation and assault in the middle of the day in downtown East Hampton.

Court papers disclosed that the victim was aged 18 and had driven his red Ford Mustang close to Streep’s Audi convertible around 11:30am at the intersection of Main Street and The Circle.

Moreover, it was revealed that subsequent to that, Streep reversed the car and followed the victim’s Mustang into a Chase Bank parking lot where they got into a brawl.

As per court docs, the three-time Academy Award winner’s nephew was accused of “striking, grabbing and lifting [the victim] off the ground by the neck with his arms” and “lifting his limp body off the ground and then throwing him to the ground.”

Streep, who fled after the incident has multiple evidence against him including eyewitness accounts and surveillance footage.