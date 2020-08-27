Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski: All about the model as couple makes romance official

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were spotted getting intimate before boarding his private jet in Paris

Brad Pitt sent his fans in a tizzy after news got out that he was spotted getting cozy with German model Nicole Poturalski.

And while the two had sparked rumours about their probable romance, Page Six has now confirmed that Hollywood’s golden boy is indeed in a relationship with the single mom.

According to a source cited by the outlet: “They are seeing each other, they’re enjoying a vacation together.”

A report by OK! also made the same claims as the two were spotted getting intimate before boarding his private jet in Paris to fly to his chateaux in South of France. The magazine quoted a source, saying the two were acting like “loved up teenagers.”

The insider also revealed that the Fight Club hunk was being “super attentive to her” in spite of the two being in a “semi-public place [he] didn’t seem to mind people seeing him.”

Another eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the actor had arrived with his head down from LAX while his ladylove flew in from Berlin: “They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”

Soon after word got out, many eagle-eyed observers suspected that the pair may have been together for months as signaled by the model in her Instagram posts where she referenced her “love” and “better half.”

Also known as Nico Mary, the model hailing from Berlin, Germany is represented by Official Models in New York and NEXT Models in Los Angeles.

While Nicole has kept most of her private life strictly under wraps, her 101,000+ followers on Instagram get an occasional glimpse of her young boy on her social media.

Apart from that, she is also known as someone who isn’t afraid to voice out her opinion, especially when it comes to social justice movements and politics as she recently campaigned for the Black Lives Matter movements as well.

While Pitt has falsely been linked to a number of women in the past including Alia Shawkat, and Sat Hari Khalsa as well as his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, things between him and Nicole are appearing to be more than just chitchat.