Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their daughter, Daisy

American singer Katy Perry has finally welcomed her baby daughter into the world, along with fiancé Orlando Bloom.



The new parents turned to social media and announced the news of their daughter’s birth through the official account of UNICEF, along with a picture of their “new bundle of joy.”

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," read the tweet.

In a statement released, the couple said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” said Perry and Bloom.



"Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever,” they added.

The two also announced the launch of a donation campaign after their daughter's birth to ensure that the world becomes a healthier place for every child getting born.