Tue Aug 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2020

Alex Jones pays tribute to One Show colleague after his sudden death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 25, 2020

Alex Jones has  paid a special tribute to one of her 'One Show' colleagues, following his sudden death at the weekend. 

The presenter  said that 'everyone in the team is absolutely devastated' at the news. She honoured Charlie Mott during the  Monday's live show, describing  him as "hugely talented and such good company".

Paying tribute to one of her colleagues, Alex said: "Everybody on the team is absolutely devastated. He was hugely talented and such good company. We miss him so much. Our thoughts are with his family and we are sending lots of love from all of us here. Goodbye."  

After Jones finished, the show ended in silence as a mark of respect for Mott.

Charlie worked as a researcher on the BBC show. His cause of death is yet to be revealed. The official Twitter account for The One Show shared a clip of Alex's tribute along with the caption: "We'll miss him so much."

