Kevin Hart reveals why he kept mum about his COVID-19 diagnosis

American actor Kevin Hart was one of the handful of celebrities who had fallen prey to the novel coronavirus and tested positive.

The 41-year-old standup comedian revealed on Monday how he had tested positive for COVID-19 early on during the pandemic.

The Jumanji star made the revelation while performing at the latest iteration of Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair show in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” he said of his diagnosis.

Page Six reported that Chapelle has extended at least $100,000 on rapid testing of coronavirus for attendees of his outdoor shows that he has had for performers that included Tobe Nwigwe, Questlove, Michelle Wolf, Bill Burr and Donnell Rawlings.