Katrina Kaif to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar for another blockbuster film

Katrina Kaif is collaborating with director Ali Abbas Zafar for her next venture.

Taking to Instagram, the actress had shared the news with her fans in a picture of her script from the upcoming movie.

In the sneak peek we can see the name Ali Abbas Zafar.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the duo will be working together on a superhero movie and the filmmaker is keen on following it up with his very own superhero universe like Marvel and DC.



Over the last few months, things had come to an abrupt halt as everyone was stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 situation.

Ever since then, things have started to go back to normal slowly but surely, with workplaces and businesses re-opening with social distancing and safety precautions being taken.

This also includes actors and actresses who are going back to their usual shooting schedules.

While most actors have already gone back to work, Katrina Kaif is yet to start, but she has teased on her Instagram a picture of a script in a movie with Ali Abbas Zafar.

