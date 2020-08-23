close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 23, 2020

'The Batman': Fans draw comparison between Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 23, 2020

Hours after the first trailer of "The Batman" was released, the name of Christian Bale started trending  on Twitter .

Robert Pattinson is playing the role of the caped crusader in "The Batman".

Fans started drawing comparisons between Robert and Christian Bale, the British actor who played Batman in three movies directed by celebrated director Christopher Nolan.

While many people said Christian Bale was the best Batman actor, others said it was too early to draw parallels.


