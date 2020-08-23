'The Batman': Fans draw comparison between Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale

Hours after the first trailer of "The Batman" was released, the name of Christian Bale started trending on Twitter .

Robert Pattinson is playing the role of the caped crusader in "The Batman".

Fans started drawing comparisons between Robert and Christian Bale, the British actor who played Batman in three movies directed by celebrated director Christopher Nolan.

While many people said Christian Bale was the best Batman actor, others said it was too early to draw parallels.



