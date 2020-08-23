Angelina Jolie has special plans for her wedding anniversary with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once the most sought-after couple in all of Hollywood, known as the power duo.



However, with their divorce hitting them hard and bringing their relationship to a hostile front, their children have for certain been adversely affected by their bitter feud.

With Brad and Angelina’s wedding anniversary approaching, the latter has it all planned about how she will be distracting the kids on what used to be a happy day for their family but is now just a brutal reminder of their failed relations.

A source close to the former couple told HollywoodLife what the Maleficent actor will be doing on August 23: “Angelina will go out of her way to make [her wedding anniversary] an extra fun day for the kids. That’s very important to her.”

“Last year she took them to Disneyland to just take everyone’s minds off the anniversary but this year, because of the pandemic, they’ll be sticking closer to home,” the insider added.

“She will make it fun though, games and a barbecue, with lots of treats. She’s very concerned about making it a happy and joyful day for her family,” the grapevine added.

“She’s very tuned into them and their needs. As for her, she won’t be wallowing, she’ll be having fun with her family. She’s in a good place. Her kids bring her so much joy and having them all together at home is very special for her.”