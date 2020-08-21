Actress Lori Loughlin's husband sentenced to five months in prison

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced on Friday to five months in prison for participating in a US college admissions scam.

The fashion designer was sentenced hours before his wife is set to learn her own punishment.



According to Reuters, the 57-year-old was sentenced by a federal judge in Boston after he and the “Full House” star admitted that they engaged in a fraud scheme aimed at securing spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

The two are among 55 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of children to schools as fake athletic recruits.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli conspired with Singer to fabricate parts of their daughters’ applications for admission to USC so they could be admitted as fake rowing team recruits.