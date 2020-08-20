Olympia Valance says her private pictures were leaked by hackers

Olympia Valance on Wednesday took social media by storm by revealing that she has been the victim of a cybercrime.

According to the actress, her private pictures were shared online after her phone was hacked in what she described as a "traumatising" cybercrime.

The Neighbours actress wrote she had been dealing with the "profound violation" for over a year, which had "pushed her anxiety to a space it's never been".

Taking to Instagram, the Australian actress and model wrote a lengthy note in which she said "I am writing this as confirmation that I know I have become a victim of cybercrime."

Valance said: "I have been dealing with this for a over a year now since my phone was compromised by a hacking of private images, which were then published online.

"I have since had to deal with this again recently, when new images were recirculated, re-traumatising me and pushing my anxiety into a space it has never been. [sic]"

