Olympia Valance says her private pictures were leaked by hackers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Olympia Valance on Wednesday took social media by storm by revealing that she has been the victim of a cybercrime.
According to the actress, her private pictures were shared online after her phone was hacked in what she described as a "traumatising" cybercrime.
The Neighbours actress wrote she had been dealing with the "profound violation" for over a year, which had "pushed her anxiety to a space it's never been".
Taking to Instagram, the Australian actress and model wrote a lengthy note in which she said "I am writing this as confirmation that I know I have become a victim of cybercrime."
Valance said: "I have been dealing with this for a over a year now since my phone was compromised by a hacking of private images, which were then published online.
"I have since had to deal with this again recently, when new images were recirculated, re-traumatising me and pushing my anxiety into a space it has never been. [sic]"
Below is her full statement:
Olympia Valance on Wednesday took social media by storm by revealing that she has been the victim of a cybercrime.
According to the actress, her private pictures were shared online after her phone was hacked in what she described as a "traumatising" cybercrime.
The Neighbours actress wrote she had been dealing with the "profound violation" for over a year, which had "pushed her anxiety to a space it's never been".
Taking to Instagram, the Australian actress and model wrote a lengthy note in which she said "I am writing this as confirmation that I know I have become a victim of cybercrime."
Valance said: "I have been dealing with this for a over a year now since my phone was compromised by a hacking of private images, which were then published online.
"I have since had to deal with this again recently, when new images were recirculated, re-traumatising me and pushing my anxiety into a space it has never been. [sic]"
Below is her full statement: