Amber Heard looks elegant in Muslim headscarf

Amber Heard on Saturday shared a picture of herself wearing a Muslim headscarf during her trip to Istanbul.
The Aquaman star is in Turkey after concluding her testimony in a case that her former husband Johnny Depp had filed against a British newspaper for calling him a 'wife beater'.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her picture with a caption that read, "Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city..."
