Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson part ways after 10 months of dating

Miley Cyrus confirmed he split with Cody Simpson in a bombshell interview on Friday.

Addressing the matter on Instagram Live while she was releasing her new single Midnight Sky, Cyrus talked about her failed relationships.

While referring to her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, the songstress said, "A year ago, almost to this exact date, the media tried to tell my story for me and control my narrative, and I'm just not accepting that."

The Hannah Montana star then shared about her split with Cody Simpson, "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."

"But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," Cyrus said of her relationship with Simpson.

"Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends," she added.

Cyrus, who first sparked romance buzz with Simpson in late 2019, added, "Just don't make it something that it is not. And with that being said, I'm done with the bulls--t."

Meanwhile, Simpson shared that the former lovers are still on great terms as he showed love on Cyrus's newly-dropped track.

"So proud of you," Simpson captioned a FaceTime call screenshot with the former Disney star, which showed him listening to her new track. "Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!"