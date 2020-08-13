Prince Harry was deeply disturbed after reading comments targeting him and Meghan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still stumble across the hate that is mounting against them online

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are two of the most popular public figures on the world, which naturally exposes them to the ugly side of the internet.

And while it may seem the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have steered clear of the social media, the couple still stumble across the hate that is mounting against them online.

As per the Independent, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in their book, Finding Freedom, Harry was left disheartened after he read negative comments about him and his wife.

According to the writers, when the Sussex pair had decided to spend the holiday season of 2019 in Vancouver Island, Canada instead of with the rest of the royal family, intense media scrutiny had begun.

The book claims Harry was “disgusted” with the way he was depicted in one of the articles by the tabloid. After making his way down to the comment section, he was even more appalled by the things he read.

"Harry instantly regretted opening the link. His stomach tied into the same knot every time he saw those sorts of comments," the book said.