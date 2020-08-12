Amber Heard looks gorgeous in latest picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Amber Heard on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with her millions of fans.
The "Aquaman" star has been vacationing after recording testimony in a UK court in Johnny Depp's case against a British tabloid.
Her caption suggested that the picture was taken in extremely hot weather. "Already melting and it's before noon".
After concluding her testimony last month, the actress wrote a lengthy note on Instagram in which she shared her thoughts.
Here is what she said:
"I travelled to the UK to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court.
After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court.
It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.
I stand by my testimony in court and I now place my faith in British justice.
Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defense legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers.
I also wish to extend my thanks to the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety.
And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you".