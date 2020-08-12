Amber Heard looks gorgeous in latest picture

The Amber Heard on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with her millions of fans.



The "Aquaman" star has been vacationing after recording testimony in a UK court in Johnny Depp's case against a British tabloid.



Her caption suggested that the picture was taken in extremely hot weather. "Already melting and it's before noon".

After concluding her testimony last month, the actress wrote a lengthy note on Instagram in which she shared her thoughts.

Here is what she said:

"I travelled to the UK to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court.

After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life. I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court.

It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.

I stand by my testimony in court and I now place my faith in British justice.

Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defense legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers.

I also wish to extend my thanks to the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety.

And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you".