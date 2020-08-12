Superman actor Henry Cavill thinks his dog is a strong contender for world record

Superman actor Henry Cavill on Wednesday shared an adorable picture of his dog with an endearing caption that proved his lover for animals.

Sharing the picture of an American Akita on Instagram, he wrote the dog could be a strong contender for the world record for converting dog haters, takers or leavers, and fearers into dog lovers.

"He is an absolute gem. I've had him since he was 10 weeks old and we have been through thick and thin together. We actually spend so much time together, I'm not sure who imitates who anymore," the Superman actor wrote.



