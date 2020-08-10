Fire erupts in Rachael Ray’s home

A fire broke out in cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home in New York on Sunday.

Local media reported on Monday that firefighters responded to Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne on Sunday evening.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries.

Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello told USA TODAY in a statement that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from her home in Lake Luzerne. According to Associated Press, her husband, John Cusimano, has been the show’s cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.

AP reported that Ray’s organization donated $4 million to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.