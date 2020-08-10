Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their first child

Hollywood’s power couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together on Sunday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, and the American author, 30, had tied the knot last year.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the new mum’s brother Patrick confirmed the news and reassured fans that she along with her new baby were doing great.

“They're doing great - just got her a little gift,” said Patrick.

The couple has yet to reveal the gender of the baby.

According to reports, Pratt’s car was spotted on Friday at the St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica in California.

Pratt is already the father of seven-year-old son Jack whom he had with his ex-wife Anna Faris.