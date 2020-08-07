Keanu Reeves returning for more John Wick sequels

Keanu Reeves is reportedly returning for more John Wick — and this time he's killing two birds with one stone.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise, confirmed during an earnings call on Thursday that the film series will continue with John Wick 4 and John Wick 5.

During the call, CEO John Feltheimer said: "We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our 'John Wick' action franchise, with 'John Wick 4' slated to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2022."

“We hope to shoot both' John Wick 4 & 5' back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” he added.

Lionsgate greenlit the fourth installment in the John Wick franchise after 'John Wick: Chapter 3' — Parabellum raked in $56.8 million in its opening weekend.



Reeves, 55, is currently filming 'The Matrix 4' for Warner Bros., reuniting with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith for the upcoming film.