Pakistan TV and film stars pray for victims of Lebanon explosion

Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the victims of two powerful explosions Beirut.



Shortly after the reports of explosions, Pakistani celebrities turned to social media to express their grief and sorrow.



Mehwish Hayat tweeted with a broken heart emoji “The footage coming in from Beirut is truly devastating. My heart grieves for all the people suffering... Sending them lots of prayers and love #Beirut #BeirutExplosion #Lebanon.”

Sharing the photo of the shattered buildings near the blast site, Humayun Saeed tweeted, “Prayers for Beirut. May Allah protect us all.”

Hamza Ali Abbasi wrote, “#Beirut Ya Allah have mercy... Prayers for Lebanon. Way too tragic and heartbreaking.”

Asim Azhar said, “Prayers from Pakistan for #Beirut Ya Allah Reham.”

Kubra Khan said, “I still can’t process the magnitude of the explosion in Beirut. My heart and prayers go out to all affected by it. May Allah have mercy on his servants #PrayForBeirut #PrayForTheWorld.”

According reports, two enormous explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Tuesday, killing at least 100 people, wounding over 4,000, and causing severe damage to distant buildings, leaving the Lebanese capital in fear and chaos.

