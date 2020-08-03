Katy Perry looks back at her depressive phase after fifth album sales fell flat

Katy Perry's mental health deteriorated owing to her fifth album getting an underwhelming response

Katy Perry has time again spoken about her dark past where she struggled with depression and was suffering through suicidal thoughts in 2018.

Detailing that depressive period further, the vocal powerhouse, 35, wore her heart on her sleeve and threw light on her battle with the mental illness during an interview with Sunday Times.

“It was like I sprained my brain and I needed crutches. I got very clinically depressed. I had always been able to skirt the issue. I was on something that my psychologist at the time recommended. It changes the chemistry of your mind. Sometimes people need a pharmaceutical crutch,” she said.

She added that her mental health deteriorated during her Witness tour owing to her fifth album getting an underwhelming response critically as well as commercially.

“You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them. I had to make the choice [to change myself] after hitting rock bottom. I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn’t live to see 2018… I tried medication and that was really intense,” she said.

“I’ve been through the journey, now I’m just enjoying the ride. I’m [no longer] a thirsty, desperate pop star that has to reach certain numbers in order to feel worthy. The overall definition of this record [her new album Smile] is getting my smile back,” she added.

For now, the Roar singer has put her complete focus on “delivering a healthy child,” putting her days of medication behind her.