Amitabh Bachchan returns home after recovering from COVID-19

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a local hospital in Mumbai after successfully battling COVID-19.

The ecstatic news was shared by the actor's son Abhishek, who had been diagnosed with the disease as well, on Twitter.

Abhishek wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

In another tweet, Abhishek revealed about his own health stating that he has tested positive yet again, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

After Abhishek's tweet, senior Bachchan took to Twitter himself to share the latest development with his followers.

His tweet read, “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”



