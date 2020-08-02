Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook says his depression started after trip with Rhea Chakraborty

In the midst of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case spiraling out of control, several diverging viewpoints are coming afloat regarding his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The late actor’s cook Ashok has stepped forward to speak about Sushant’s health and his relationship with Rhea.

Talking to Times Now, Ashok claimed he never saw the Chhichore star visit a doctor and how he was told he had been sacked by Rhea.

He further said that Sushant started to feel sick after his Europe trip that he took with Rhea and while he was first told it was dengue, he later realized, it was depression.

“Never saw her (Rhea) taking control of him until the Europe trip post which Sushant starting falling sick. In the early stages we were told it’s dengue but now am coming to know that he was down with depression,” he said.

This comes after Sushant’s family took legal action against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, claiming she ran off with the star’s valuables and threatened him.