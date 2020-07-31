When Jennifer Aniston confessed about being unsure if Brad Pitt is her soulmate

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt enjoyed maritall for five years after tying the knot.

However, things started going haywire for the newly-weds and just two years into her marriage, Jennifer Aniston confessed about being unsure if Brad Pitt is actually the love of her life.

While talking to W magazine, the Friends alum said, "Is he the love of my life? I think you're always sort of wondering, 'Are you the love of my life?' I mean, I don't know," she said at the time.

"I've never been someone who says, 'He's the love of my life.' He's certainly a big love in my life," the actress added.

Brad and Jennifer parted ways in 2005, after getting married in 2000 during a lavish wedding.

Featuring a gospel choir, fireworks and expensive champagne, the wedding ceremony surpassed USD 1million.



Meanwhile, fans of the former couple are eager to see them together once again during an electrifying reunion at the much-awaited Emmys.

They embraced each other at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 earlier this year.