Leah Remini hits out at Tom Cruise again: ‘He has manipulated his image to be the good guy’

Leah Remini is criticizing Tom Cruise once again and revealing how he isn’t the good guy that he has been manipulating the world into believing to be all these years.

In a statement given to Us Weekly, the 50-year-old blasted the Mission: Impossible star and said that he is getting morphed into the contentious Scientology leader David Miscavige.

“I think it’s time for people to start waking up to the real facts here. Tom has for years manipulated his image to be the good guy,” said Remini.

“Although I believe there was a time when Tom was a decent and kindhearted person, he has morphed himself into David Miscavige and is completely dedicated to Scientology’s mission to ‘clear’ planet Earth — which means making 80 percent of the world’s population into Scientologists,” she added.

Remini, who was raised as a scientologist since the age of nine, gave up the belief after Miscavige’s managing method became questionable.

She had earlier hit out at the Top Gun actor as well by praising Thandie Newton after she opened up about being “scared” of Cruise during the filming of Mission: Impossible 2.

“That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere,” Remini had told Daily Beast.