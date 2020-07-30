'Friends' reunion special to be unscripted with surprise funny bits: David Schwimmer

The hugely anticipated 'Friends' reunion special is still unscheduled, revealed actor David Schwimmer.



David said the HBO Max special "is definitely going to happen… the real question is when [we’re going to film it]?"



The one of the most anticipated programmes in TV history will be unscripted, a documentary special featuring the cast as themselves rather than their characters, but "with funny surprise bits throughout".

In conversation with a media outlet, the actor said the six cast members and producers had "a lot of the creative aspects of the show worked out".



To a question about its broadcast date, he said it was May, adding: "We’re still trying to figure that out, because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone."

After the May date was missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, producers hoped to reschedule for August, and Schwimmer said at the time: “It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

Schwimmer appeared on The Today Show with British actor Nick Mohammed to publicise their workplace sitcom Intelligence, which screened in the UK on Sky One in February, but has just premiered in the US on Peacock.

