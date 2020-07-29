Brad Pitt receives Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Fauci on 'SNL'

Months after winning an Oscar, Brad Pitt has received Emmy nomination in the outstanding guest appearance in a comedy series category for playing Dr. Fauci on 'Saturday Night Live' show.



The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor played the hilarious role during his appearance in an April episode of the NBC sketch series - which was for the last three episodes of the season produced remotely because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The role came to fruition after Dr Anthony made a public casting suggestion.

Pitt is nominated alongside Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), the late Fred Willard ("Modern Family"), Dev Patel ("Modern Love"), Adam Driver ("SNL") and Eddie Murphy ("SNL").



The 79-year-old physician was asked on a TV show who he'd like to play him on "Saturday Night Live," to which Fauci responded, "Brad Pitt, of course."



Fauci later gave glowing praise for Pitt's portrayal during an appearance on Telemundo's "Un Nuevo Dia."



"I think he did great," he said. "I mean, I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that's the reason why when people ask me who'd I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

Dr Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.



Pitt briefly broke character to deliver a message to the real-life doctor and immunologist and other health care professionals who have been guiding the country's handling of the pandemic.



"And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line."