Elon Musk responds to Johnny Depp: ‘If he wants a cage fight, just let me know’

Elon Musk has once again denied his involvement with Amber Heard as Johnny Depp’s courtroom drama spirals.

During an interview with The New York Times, the Tesla CEO refuted claims of him having an affair with the Aquaman star.

“I definitely was not having an affair with Amber while she was married to Johnny, this is totally false,” he said.

He went on to affirm that he had started seeing Heard only after she had split from Depp, as he suggested that the former couple currently embroiled in a court battle should “bury the hatchet and move on.”

Upon being asked about the slurs Depp had used for him in court, the tech giant said: “Well, yeah, I hope he recovers from this situation.”

“If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” he added in response to Depp’s threats.

Amber Heard was accused of having an extramarital affair with Elon Musk, by Johnny Depp who is suing British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article referring to him as a “wife beater” based on allegations against him by his ex-wife.