Sun Jul 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 26, 2020

Sarah Khan stuns in new photoshoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 26, 2020

Sarah Khan recently took her fans surprise by  announcing that she is engaged and going to marry. Shortly after her announcement, the actress tied the knot with singer Falak Shabbir. 

Sarah and her husband continue to  express their love for each other through their social media posts  since they got married.

 Sarah Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a handful of new pictures.

The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram account where she is followed by over 5.3 million people.

The actress looked gorgeous in red while Falak sported a black kurta.

Check out the pictures below: 


