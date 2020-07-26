Sarah Khan stuns in new photoshoot

Sarah Khan recently took her fans surprise by announcing that she is engaged and going to marry. Shortly after her announcement, the actress tied the knot with singer Falak Shabbir.

Sarah and her husband continue to express their love for each other through their social media posts since they got married.

Sarah Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a handful of new pictures.



The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram account where she is followed by over 5.3 million people.

The actress looked gorgeous in red while Falak sported a black kurta.

Check out the pictures below:



