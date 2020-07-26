Imran Abbas reveals he feels spiritually enlightened after visiting Maulana Tariq Jameel

Imran Abbas reveals he feels spiritually enlightened whenever visits Maulana Tariq Jameel

Pakistani actor and former model Imran Abbas has said that he always feels great and spiritually enlightened whenever he visits religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor said this during a Q&A session on Instagram.

He said, “I always feel great and spiritually enlightened whenever I see him (Maulana Tariq Jameel)”.

Responding to another question about his next project, Imran Abbas said, “You won’t be able to watch me on TV atleast for another one and half year more. (And even don’t know about after that either)”

Talking about Bollywood film Dil Bechara, the actor said, “I have to watch it since it’s the directorial debut/first movie of my ‘moo bola bhai’ Mukesh Chhabra and last movie of the very talented Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Imran Abbas also hinted at launching his YouTube channel like several other showbiz stars. “All will be shared at my YouTube channel soon. Wait for the launch.”

About how to stay fit in this quarantine, he said, “Stay positive with everything except Corona.”



