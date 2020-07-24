Taylor Swift, boyfriend Joe Alwyn split up? Fans think her latest album suggests so

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might have called it quits, a number of the country singer's fans suggested, after she released her new album Folklore at midnight on Friday.

According to a large number of Taylor Swift lovers, the songstress has hinted at a plausible breakup from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In opening track The 1, the 30-year-old pop phenom sings of lost love and “waking up alone,” asking, “If one thing had been different, would everything be different today?”

Moreover, her track Exile narrates the tale of separation and two ex-lovers mourning the end of their union. Meanwhile, Hoax talks about the struggles of enduring a toxic relationship.

Addressing her fans' concerns, Swift released a statement about “Folklore” on social media wherein she explained, “I found myself not only writing my own stories, but also writing about or from the perspective of people I’ve never met, people I’ve known, or those I wish I hadn’t.”

She added, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness. Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory.”

Other theories suggest Alwyn has co-written lyrics to some of the songs featured in the singer's latest album under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Having said that, Alwyn would not reveal the truth publicly. “I’m aware people want to know about [our relationship,” he told British Vogue in 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people.”