Taylor Swift's fans believe 'Folklore' inspired by her friendship with Karlie Kloss

Excited fans of the American singer are speculating that Taylor Swift's new album 'Folklore' may be inspired by her friendship with Karlie Kloss.

Hours-after Swift announced the surprise release of 'Folklore', Kloss shared an images of herself posing among woodland trees, much like the cover art for Swift’s new album.

“Happy place,” the model and entrepreneur captioned the images.

Kloss also posted a video of herself frolicking in similar woodland earlier in July, with Swift fans now guessing it may have been an early hint about the album.

The status of Swift and Kloss’s friendship has been the subject of heated debate in recent years, amid speculation the pair may have fallen out after being regularly photographed together throughout 2015 and 2016.

On Twitter, Swifties have speculated that the new album may feature lyrics that clarify if they’re still friendly.

They’ve also theorised that “Betty”, a track on Folklore, could be a secret reference to Kloss, whose middle name is Elizabeth.

On Thursday, Swift announced that she had written and recorded an entire album in lockdown that she was dropping without any pre-publicity. It includes collaborations with Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of The National.

