Kanye West's presidential campaign rally today

Kanye West is due to hold his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to reports, he will speak at the Exquis event center in North Charleston at an event that is only for registered guests.

Other restrictions include wearing masks and maintain social distancing from one another.

Celebrity website TMZ reported that the singer has filed his documents with the Federal Election Commission.

The report said he has also filed an application to appear on the ballot in Oklahoma.

"Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations," Kanye said on Twitter this Saturday.