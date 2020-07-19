Russo Brothers hint a Marvel film, bigger than 'Infinity Saga' could be on the cards

Joe and Anthony Russo are teasing their possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The esteem director-duo of the Russo Brothers have become leading names in the business with their record-shattering offerings for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And after their success with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, with latter proving to be the highest grossing film of all time, Joe and Anthony Russo are teasing their possible return to the MCU.

During an interview with BroBible, the highly-revered filmmakers revealed how a potential Secret Wars film could be on the cards and if it ends up getting made, it’ll be way ‘larger in scale’ than the Infinity Saga.

“You know, I read that when I was 10 or 11, and it was the scale of getting all of the heroes together. It was one of the first major books to do that — that was really event-storytelling to me at its finest. And what happens when you put all of those personalities together,” said Joe.

“I also like the idea of villains having to team up with heroes. Anth and I like complicated relationships between heroes and villains, we like villains who believe they’re heroes in their own stories, so it’s all sort of built into this notion of Secret Wars. To execute something on the scale of Infinity War was directly related to the dream of Secret Wars, which is even larger in scale,” he added.

Anthony chimed in, saying: “It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga.”