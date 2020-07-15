Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan stuns in latest photos

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked ethereal in her latest photos as fans showered love on her.



Esra turned to photo-video sharing app and shared stunning photos, taken for a Pakistani magazine recently.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Esra Bilgic, who essays the lead role of Halime Sultan in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has become a household name in Pakistan.

Recently, she was also made a brand ambassador for a Pakistani company as well.

Previously, Esra once again received backlash from her Pakistani fans for wearing what they called an ‘un-Islamic’ outfit after the actress shared latest photos where she could be seen donning a polka dot summer dress.



