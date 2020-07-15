Rekha refrains from getting tested for COVID-19, refuses to cooperate with authorities

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has refused to let Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials inside her Mumbai residence, as reported by Pinkvilla.

In addition, she also refrained from getting a test done to assess whether she has contracted the virus, after her staff members tested positive.

While the staffers have been shifted to BMC’s COVID-19 facility for further treatment, Rekha's outageous behaviour with the authorities has been slammed by a number of people.

According to reports, Rekha’s manager Farhana contacted the BMC staff when they reached the actress's bungalow.

She then gave them her number and reportedly asked them to call before carrying out any procedures.

Later on, when Farhana was called, she reportedly said that Rekha is doing fine and is not willing to get tested for COVID-19 because she had not come in anyone’s contact.



To make matters worse, according to reports, the BMC had sent a sanitization team to the Rekha's residence, however they were not let inside.

Moreover, they were not allowed to sanitize the bungalow.

Earlier, it was reported by Hindustan Times that Rekha does not wish to get tested by BMC officials and had instead opted to get the test done herself. She was supposed to submit the test results to the concerned authorities.