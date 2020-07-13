close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Another cheque bounce case registered against actress Ayesha Sana

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020

TV host and actress Ayesha Sana got another FIR registered against her in Punjab, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the case against Ayesha was registered on the complaint of trader Ali Moeen after the cheque he had received from the actress was bounced.

The case was lodged in a police station in Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat district.

The police said Ayesha had another FIR registered against her at Lahore's Defence Police Station.

