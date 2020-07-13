Another cheque bounce case registered against actress Ayesha Sana

TV host and actress Ayesha Sana got another FIR registered against her in Punjab, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the case against Ayesha was registered on the complaint of trader Ali Moeen after the cheque he had received from the actress was bounced.

The case was lodged in a police station in Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat district.

The police said Ayesha had another FIR registered against her at Lahore's Defence Police Station.