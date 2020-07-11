Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard' will likely have a sequel

Fans are already talking about the sequel of "The Old Guard" which just premiered on Netflix .

Critics have praised the movie featuring Charlize Theron, saying the film is exciting and fresh amid the coronavirus crisis which has deprived the movie fans of the usual blockbusters.

According to a review in the Los Angeles Times, the movie's ending quite neatly sets up a sequel.

Reactions on social media also suggest that fans are eagerly waiting to see the next film on the screen.

The movie is directed by Gina Pince-Bythewood and adapted by Greg Rucka from his own graphic novel.

In recent interviews, Theron, Layne and Prince-Bythewood all expressed interest in making a sequel.

Speaking before the release of The Old Guard, both Theron and Prince-Bythewood were cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a sequel.