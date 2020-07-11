close
Sat Jul 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2020

Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard' will likely have a sequel

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 11, 2020

Fans are already talking about the sequel of "The Old Guard" which just premiered on Netflix .

Critics have praised the movie featuring Charlize Theron, saying the film is exciting and fresh amid the coronavirus crisis which has deprived the movie fans of the usual blockbusters.

According to a review in the Los Angeles Times, the movie's ending quite neatly sets up a sequel.

Reactions on social media also suggest that fans are eagerly waiting to see the next film on the screen.

The movie is directed by Gina Pince-Bythewood and adapted by Greg Rucka from his own graphic novel.

In recent interviews, Theron, Layne and Prince-Bythewood all expressed interest in making a sequel.

Speaking before the release of The Old Guard, both Theron and Prince-Bythewood were cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a sequel. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment