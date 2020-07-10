Beyoncé’s charity, NAACP to provide assistance to Black-owned businesses hit by Coronavirus

US singer Beyoncé’s charity organization BeyGOOD and NAACP, a civil rights organization, have announced partnership to help the black community by providing grants worth $10,000 to Black-owned small businesses negatively impacted by the pandemic.



The BeyGOOD, established by the Crazy In Love singer in 2013, announced on its Instagram post saying, “BeyGOOD announces The Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, assisting small businesses negatively impacted by recent events.”

“The NAACP is proud to partner with BeyGOOD to help strengthen small businesses and to ensure economic empowerment for Black businesses,” it further said.

The partnership is announced after weeks of unrest in the US following the death of African American individual George Floyd in police custody.



According to details, funds will be granted to businesses located in Houston, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis.

The NAACP, in a statement on its website, said: “The grants in the amount of $10,000 will be offered to Black-owned small businesses in select cities to help sustain businesses during this time.”

